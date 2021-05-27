 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PGA Championship Winner Phil Mickelson Joins Detroit's Rocket Mortgage Classic
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 27, 2021 8:40am   Comments
Share:
PGA Championship Winner Phil Mickelson Joins Detroit's Rocket Mortgage Classic

World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson, alongside championship holders Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, has committed to playing in the third annual Rocket Mortgage Classic by Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT).

The tournament will take place at the Detroit Golf Club from June 28 to July 4.

What Happened: The Rocket Mortgage Classic made history in 2019 as the first PGA Tour event in Detroit. 

In addition to Mickelson, Reed and Simpson, Sungjae Im, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner, all of whom are in the Official World Golf Ranking’s Top 50, will also participate in this latest Rocket-sponsored event.

“As evidenced by his record-breaking performance last weekend at the PGA Championship, Phil is one of the best to ever play the game, an electric performer and continues to be a huge draw for fans attending PGA TOUR events,” said Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

“Adding a player like Phil, along with the major champions and Top-50 players who have also committed, is shaping the strongest field in Rocket Mortgage Classic history.”

Related Link: Rocket Mortgage Classic 2021 To Be Joined By Defending Champions, Fan Favorites

Why It Matters: The event is part of an initiative by Rocket to fuel Detroit’s pandemic recovery and bring the city together. 

This year, Rocket Mortgage Classic is doubling down on its charitable focus, aiming to raise more than $1 million through fan engagements and initiatives like AREA 313.

The golf tournament will feature nearly 160 players, all competing for a prize of $1.35 million and 500 FedExCup points. The overall event purse is $7.5 million.

Other player commitments include Rocket Mortgage ambassadors Bryson DeChambeau and Rickie Fowler, PGA Championship winner Jason Day, two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III.

FYI: Tickets are available starting Thursday at this link.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RKT)

Analyzing Rocket Companies's Unusual Options Activity
Key Markets To Watch As The Mortgage Boom Continues To Fade
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
12 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: AREA 313 Bryson DeChambeau Bubba Watson FedExCupNews Sports Events General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com