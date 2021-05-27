PGA Championship Winner Phil Mickelson Joins Detroit's Rocket Mortgage Classic

World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson, alongside championship holders Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson, has committed to playing in the third annual Rocket Mortgage Classic by Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT).

The tournament will take place at the Detroit Golf Club from June 28 to July 4.

What Happened: The Rocket Mortgage Classic made history in 2019 as the first PGA Tour event in Detroit.

In addition to Mickelson, Reed and Simpson, Sungjae Im, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner, all of whom are in the Official World Golf Ranking’s Top 50, will also participate in this latest Rocket-sponsored event.

“As evidenced by his record-breaking performance last weekend at the PGA Championship, Phil is one of the best to ever play the game, an electric performer and continues to be a huge draw for fans attending PGA TOUR events,” said Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

“Adding a player like Phil, along with the major champions and Top-50 players who have also committed, is shaping the strongest field in Rocket Mortgage Classic history.”

Related Link: Rocket Mortgage Classic 2021 To Be Joined By Defending Champions, Fan Favorites

Why It Matters: The event is part of an initiative by Rocket to fuel Detroit’s pandemic recovery and bring the city together.

This year, Rocket Mortgage Classic is doubling down on its charitable focus, aiming to raise more than $1 million through fan engagements and initiatives like AREA 313.

The golf tournament will feature nearly 160 players, all competing for a prize of $1.35 million and 500 FedExCup points. The overall event purse is $7.5 million.

Other player commitments include Rocket Mortgage ambassadors Bryson DeChambeau and Rickie Fowler, PGA Championship winner Jason Day, two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III.

FYI: Tickets are available starting Thursday at this link.