Here's How Much Money A $100 Bet On Phil Mickelson To Win The PGA Championship Paid Out

Aaron Bry , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 11:12am   Comments
Heavy Odds: On most sportsbooks, Phil Mickelson entered the PGA Championship last Thursday between 200-1 and 300-1. For reference, favorites Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm were listed at 11-1 and 14-1, respectively.

For Mickelson's odds, this means that a $100 bet would have netted between $20,000 and $30,000. However, for those that "live bet," could have made even more. After Mickelson bogeyed the first hole on Thursday, his live odds to win the tournament went up to 400-1. That means if a bettor placed a $100 bet after that first hole, the bet would have netted $40,000.

Phil Mickelson Secures 103rd PGA Championship, Becoming Oldest To Win Golf Major

Big Winner: One lucky bettor threw $1,000 on Phil to win the tournament. DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) paid the bettor out $300,000, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Not a bad payout, but I’m sure the gambler was stressed out watching the final round.

Mickelson, at 6-under par for the 103rd PGA Championship, won the Wanamaker trophy by two shots. He closed with a 1-over 73, building a five-shot lead on the back nine, and averted making critical mistakes to stride into the record books.

Photo credit: Corn Farmer, Flickr

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

