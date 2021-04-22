Rocket Mortgage Classic 2021 To Be Joined By Defending Champions, Fan Favorites

Bryson DeChambeau, alongside Jason Day and Bubba Watson, has committed to playing in the third annual Rocket Mortgage Classic by Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT). This year's event will take place at the Detroit Golf Club from June 28 to July 4.

What Happened: The Rocket Mortgage Classic made history in 2019 as the first-ever PGA TOUR event held in the city of Detroit.

DeChambeau, Day, Watson, Rickie Fowler and Harold Varner III are world-class PGA TOUR golfers and fan favorites that will participate in this latest Rocket-sponsored event.

“The Rocket Mortgage Classic has quickly cemented itself as one of the favorite events on TOUR for some of the best players in the world,” said Jason Langwell, Executive Director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

“Bryson is smashing records with his powerful drives and, simply put, has been the most fascinating golfer on the PGA TOUR since he won our tournament last year. All of our early committed players have tremendous resumes and will put on a tremendous show for the fans here in Detroit while helping us raise critical funds to help close the digital divide in Detroit.”

Nate Lashley won the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019. DeChambeau won in 2020.

Why It Matters: The event is part of an initiative by Rocket to fuel Detroit’s pandemic recovery and bring together residents. Through Changing the Course, golf fans will have the ability to positively impact the digital divide in Detroit.

This year, in particular, Rocket Mortgage Classic is doubling down on its charitable focus, aiming to raise more than $1 million through fan engagements and initiatives like AREA 313.

“All proceeds raised through AREA 313 will be directed to the Changing the Course initiative, and these contributions will be invested into organizations and infrastructure that seek to bridge the digital divide and offer digital connectivity to all Detroit residents,” said Laura Grannemann, Vice President of the Rocket Community Fund. She says Changing the Course "is vital for us to support our local community and provide necessary technology, digital access, digital literacy and educational training for Detroiters now and in the future."

New to Rocket Mortgage classic in 2021 is the “Faces of AREA 313 presented by Priority Health” program. This program will enable companies and community members to pledge $313, or more, for their face, that of a fellow fan, first responder, frontline worker or loved one lost from the pandemic to be prominently displayed on a video board or along with the hospitality structures within the three-hole stretch.

Each donation will be matched dollar for dollar by Priority Health, which has pledged $50,000 to the initiative.