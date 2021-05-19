Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Wednesday's morning session saw 12 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

Target (NYSE:TGT) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday are as follows:

Target (NYSE:TGT) shares were up 4.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $218.50 for a change of up 4.56%.

