 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 19, 2021 10:11am   Comments
Share:

 

 

Wednesday's morning session saw 12 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

  • Target (NYSE:TGT) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.
  • Tortoise Energy (NYSE:NDP) was the smallest Company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) rallied the most, trading up 6.34% to reach its new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday are as follows:

  • Target (NYSE:TGT) shares were up 4.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $218.50 for a change of up 4.56%.
  • Newmont (NYSE:NEM) shares were up 0.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $75.31 for a change of up 0.78%.
  • Centrais Eletricas (NYSE:EBR) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.98 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.58%.
  • Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) shares were down 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.88.
  • Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $46.14 with a daily change of up 6.34%.
  • GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.95 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.6% for the day.
  • GAMCO Global Gold Natural (AMEX:GGN) shares were up 0.38% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.02 for a change of up 0.38%.
  • Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) shares set a new yearly high of $177.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.95% on the session.
  • Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.86. The stock was down 0.05% for the day.
  • John Hancock (NYSE:HTY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.66. The stock traded down 0.49% on the session.
  • Bank of the James Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BOTJ) shares hit a yearly high of $15.65. The stock traded up 0.88% on the session.
  • Tortoise Energy (NYSE:NDP) shares were down 1.96% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.65.

 

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need!

 

Related Articles (AGRO + ALTA)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 50 Points; Scienjoy Shares Spike Higher
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 29, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com