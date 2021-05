Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

On Monday morning, 15 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights:

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) shares moved up 0.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $79.76, drifting up 0.19%.

