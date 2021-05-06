Wendy's Adds Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger To Menu

Here’s something for the carnivorous gluttons in the Benzinga audience: Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) is celebrating National Hamburger Month with the introduction of its Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger.

What Happened: This new culinary offering expands on Wendy’s bacon cheeseburger with the addition of a proprietary bourbon bacon sauce. According to the restaurant chain, this is the latest in its efforts to build on established favorites.

"Following the success of our Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger and Jalapeno Popper Chicken Sandwiches on the Made to Crave platform, we wanted to go back to our roots and give our fans more of what they're always craving: a quality, juicy bacon cheeseburger," said Carl Loredo, chief marketing officer for the Wendy's Company. "Wendy's is always looking ahead to the next big thing and this burger pays homage to two classic American icons — cheeseburgers and bourbon."

Wendy’s did not state the level of bourbon going into the new meal, but since there is no adults-only limit for purchasing, it could be assumed this is strictly a flavoring rather than an inebriating detour into Foster Brooks territory.

The company is running a promotion through May 9 offering a free cheeseburger via Postmates with a minimum Wendy's purchase of $15 and using the code “BOURBON.”

Why It Matters: Along with Wendy's, other major companies in the fast-food restaurant sector have been busy this year updating their menu offerings.

Among the most notable additions being offered is McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) returning Hi-C Orange to its beverage selection after a four-year absence; Yum! Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE: YUM) Taco Bell bringing back the Quesalupa and Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO) expanding its Crunchtada selections.

(Photo courtesy Wendy’s.)