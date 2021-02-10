McDonald's Returns Hi-C Orange To Menu After 4-Year Absence

After an absence of nearly four years and endless requests by its customers, McDonald's Corp. (NYSE: MCD) is returning Hi-C Orange Lavaburst to its menu.

What Happened: The non-carbonated Hi-C Orange, which is part of the Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) portfolio, had been a staple at McDonald's since 1955, but was removed from the menu in May 2017 in favor of another Coca-Cola beverage, Sprite TropicBerry.

Hi-C fans reacted angrily on social media to the loss of their favorite drink and began petition drives, but for years McDonald's was unmoved by the protests.

"We know fans of Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, AKA Hi-C Orange, have been craving the iconic beverage since it rolled off national menus in 2017," said McDonald's in a press release. "To those who have passionately asked for us to bring it back over the years, we're excited to say we 'C' you."

What's Next: McDonald's did not offer an explanation on why it had an abrupt change of mind after a long stretch without making the drink available, but Hi-C fans are already high-fiving each other online for their victory.

Hi-C Orange will be available at select McDonald's restaurants this month and is scheduled to resume its place as a soft drink option at all locations by June. The company is giving consumers the option to enter their ZIP code at the website mcdfinder.com to locate the nearest location serving the drink.