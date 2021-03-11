 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

It's Easy Being Cheesy As Taco Bell Brings Back The Quesalupa
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 11, 2021 4:39pm   Comments
Share:
It's Easy Being Cheesy As Taco Bell Brings Back The Quesalupa

Getting bored with all of those chicken sandwiches on the market? Well, head over to Taco Bell — the Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) subsidiary has brought back its Quesalupa after a five-year absence.

What Happened: For the benefit of the uninitiated, the Quesalupa is a mix of a quesadilla and a chalupa, where a crispy double-layered shell is stuffed with a blend of melted pepper jack and mozzarella cheeses and laced with seasoned beef, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and reduced-fat sour cream. The item was introduced on a limited-edition basis in 2016, but has been a fondly distant memory until now.

Fans of the original meal will notice this version is considerably cheesier, and Taco Bell admitted adding 50% more cheese for this go-round.

“Behind the scenes in our test kitchen, my team is constantly hard at work ideating on how to enhance the food experience for our guests,” said Liz Matthews, Taco Bell’s global chief food innovation officer. “Our customers raved about the cheese-filled chalupa shell in its first debut, so when the Quesalupa began its return journey back to our nationwide menus, we knew we needed to perfect that cheesy experience — one that will be consistent for every guest and every bite.”

Why It’s Important: Taco Bell did not state if the Quesalupa is back for the long haul or will only have a limited run. Its arrival is the latest in a series of menu updates including the debut of a Wild Strawberry Lemonade Freeze as part of its beverage selection and after a brief hiatus last year, the reintroduction of its Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes and the Spicy Potato Soft Taco.

Not to be left out of the premium chicken sandwich wars, Taco Bell is introducing the Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco into a few markets, with an initial rollout that started March 11 in Nashville, Tennessee and Charlotte, North Carolina.

The chain is also partnering with Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) on creating a new plant-based protein that will be tested this year.

Related Link: Yes, Even Taco Bell Is Entering The Chicken Sandwich Battle

(Photo: Taco Bell)

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YUM)

Dogecoin Gets Mark Cuban Boost But It's No Match To This NFT Crypto's Spiciness
Bitcoin Shoots Past $1T Market Cap Again But Ethereum Steals The Show With NFT Crypto Craze
Taco Bell's NFT Crypto Tacos Aren't Meant For Eating But People Are Loving Them Anyway
Steal This Chicken (Sandwich): As Competition Mounts, Will Customers Be Loyal?
These Traders Think Beyond Meat's Rally Is Running Out Of Steam
The Stockout: Fake Meat — The Future Or Freakshow?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fast Food food Liz MatthewsNews Restaurants General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com