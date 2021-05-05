 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021
Wednesday morning, 15 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Vistra (NYSE:VST).
  • Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 25.71% to reach its 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

  • Vistra (NYSE:VST) shares hit a yearly low of $15.71. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.
  • National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) shares set a new yearly low of $45.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.
  • Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares fell to $25.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.8%.
  • Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares fell to $52.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 23.46%.
  • MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.26. The stock traded down 2.81%.
  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) shares hit a yearly low of $38.87. The stock was down 8.5% on the session.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.0%.
  • Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) stock hit $23.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.51%.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.60 on Wednesday, moving down 1.29%.
  • Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.01 on Wednesday, moving down 25.71%.
  • Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) shares hit a yearly low of $16.52. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.
  • SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) stock hit a yearly low of $11.35. The stock was down 3.19% for the day.
  • Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock drifted down 3.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.62.
  • Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) stock hit a yearly low of $2.45. The stock was down 0.4% for the day.
  • Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.52. The stock was down 8.75% on the session.

 

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Lows BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

