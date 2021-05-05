Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Wednesday morning, 15 companies reached new 52-week lows.

Interesting Facts:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Vistra (NYSE:VST).

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Vistra (NYSE:VST) shares hit a yearly low of $15.71. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.

