Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Wednesday morning, 15 companies reached new 52-week lows.
Interesting Facts:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Vistra (NYSE:VST).
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 25.71% to reach its 52-week low.
During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:
- Vistra (NYSE:VST) shares hit a yearly low of $15.71. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.
- National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) shares set a new yearly low of $45.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.2% on the session.
- Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares fell to $25.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.8%.
- Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) shares fell to $52.43 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 23.46%.
- MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) shares set a new 52-week low of $21.26. The stock traded down 2.81%.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) shares hit a yearly low of $38.87. The stock was down 8.5% on the session.
- Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $20.69 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.0%.
- Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) stock hit $23.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.51%.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.60 on Wednesday, moving down 1.29%.
- Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.01 on Wednesday, moving down 25.71%.
- Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) shares hit a yearly low of $16.52. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.
- SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) stock hit a yearly low of $11.35. The stock was down 3.19% for the day.
- Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) stock drifted down 3.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $8.62.
- Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) stock hit a yearly low of $2.45. The stock was down 0.4% for the day.
- Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.52. The stock was down 8.75% on the session.
