11 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 22, 2021 5:52pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Skechers (NYSE: SKX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Sigma Labs (NASDAQ: SGLB) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q1 EPS and sales results were up year over year.
  • Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued Q2 guidance. The company also reported Q1 daily active users of 280 million, up 22% year over year.
  • BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ: BJRI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Conformis (NASDAQ: CFMS) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received 510(k) clearance by the FDA for patient-specific instrumentation developed by the Company under its License Agreement and Development Agreement with Howmedica Osteonics.

Losers

  • Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results. The company issued Q2 EPS guidance below estimates.
  • Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 guidance.
  • Edap TMS (NASDAQ: EDAP) shares are trading lower after the company announced the launch of a follow-on offering and issued Q1 sales guidance.
  • Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTV) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

