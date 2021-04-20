 Skip to main content

8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 20, 2021 5:04pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results and also raised FY21 EPS guidance.
  • Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance.
  • Stride (NYSE: LRN) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • TDH Holdings (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares are trading higher after Dandan Liu reported a 49.3% active stake in the company.

Losers

  • Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates. The company also reported it finished Q1 with 208 million paid memberships, up 14% year over year but below the company forecast of 210 million.
  • CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
  • Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are trading lower in sympathy with Netflix after the company reported Q1 earnings results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

