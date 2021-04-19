 Skip to main content

What's Moving The Market Monday?
Michael Horton , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2021 12:20pm   Comments
Top News

  • Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell roughly 12% over the weekend following unverified reports involving the U.S. Treasury Department, as well as a power outage in Xinjiang, China resulting in the largest daily drop in the total Bitcoin network hash rate since November of 2017.
  • The U.K. is said to intervene in the NVIDIA-ARM deal, citing national security concerns. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) said it doesn't believe the transaction poses any material national security issues and will continue to work with British authorities. The stock traded lower on Monday.
  • Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) reported better than expected first-quarter financial results.
  • Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported better than expected financial results.

Indices Around The Globe

  • S&P 500 Futures down 0.6% to near 4,176.
  • U.K.'s FTSE 100 down 0.28% to near 7,019.
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.01% to near 29,685.

Bonds

  • 10-year treasury yield at 1.63%.

Commodities

  • Crude oil up 0.1% to near $63.13/barrel.
  • Gold down 0.21% to near $1,776/oz.
  • Silver down 0.60% to near $25.95/oz.

Crypto

  • Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) down 1.34% over the last 24 hours to near $54,887.

