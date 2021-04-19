What's Moving The Market Monday?
Top News
- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) fell roughly 12% over the weekend following unverified reports involving the U.S. Treasury Department, as well as a power outage in Xinjiang, China resulting in the largest daily drop in the total Bitcoin network hash rate since November of 2017.
- The U.K. is said to intervene in the NVIDIA-ARM deal, citing national security concerns. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) said it doesn't believe the transaction poses any material national security issues and will continue to work with British authorities. The stock traded lower on Monday.
- Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) reported better than expected first-quarter financial results.
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE: HOG) reported better than expected financial results.
Indices Around The Globe
- S&P 500 Futures down 0.6% to near 4,176.
- U.K.'s FTSE 100 down 0.28% to near 7,019.
- Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.01% to near 29,685.
Bonds
- 10-year treasury yield at 1.63%.
Commodities
- Crude oil up 0.1% to near $63.13/barrel.
- Gold down 0.21% to near $1,776/oz.
- Silver down 0.60% to near $25.95/oz.
Crypto
- Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) down 1.34% over the last 24 hours to near $54,887.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Futures Commodities Intraday Update Markets