German Regulator Seeks Order To Prohibit Facebook From WhatsApp's Data Collection: Bloomberg
- A regulator from Hamburg, Germany sought an injunction before May 15 to prohibit Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) from user data collection by WhatsApp following concerns over data misuse for marketing and advertising purposes, Bloomberg reports.
- “WhatsApp is now used by almost 60 million people in Germany and is by far the most widely used social media application, even ahead of Facebook,” data commissioner Johannes Caspar told Bloomberg.
- WhatsApp postponed the new privacy policy earlier this year over confusion and user backlash regarding the transparency of the data collection and sharing policy.
- The U.K.’s top data protection regulator told lawmakers in January that millions of people discontinued the WhatsApp service and resorted to Telegram and Signal.
- The formal case was launched to prevent illegal mass data sharing and alleviate any undue pressure on millions of people, stated Caspar. Facebook will have a chance to respond at a hearing.
- WhatsApp’s privacy policy had also attracted Indian regulatory backlash.
- Price action: FB shares traded lower by 0.11% at $311.20 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
