Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday morning, 13 companies achieved new lows for the year.

Intriguing Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP).

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) saw the most downward movement, as shares plummetted 26.35% to hit a new 52-week low.

The following stocks set new 52-week lows as of 10 a.m. ET on Friday:

Cia Paranaense De Energia (NYSE:ELP) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.07 on Friday, moving down 2.69%.

(NASDAQ:ACAD) shares were down 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $20.31. Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) stock hit $19.39 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.84%.

(NASDAQ:FGEN) stock hit a yearly low of $18.12. The stock was down 1.65% for the day. Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) shares moved down 1.28% on Friday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.70, drifting down 1.28%.

(NYSE:GEO) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.66 on Friday. The stock was up 0.52% for the day. BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares hit a yearly low of $1.67. The stock was down 1.87% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SGTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.28 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 3.15%. Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.36 on Friday morning, moving down 26.35%.

(NASDAQ:CNCE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $4.49. Shares traded down 1.09%. Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) stock drifted down 1.71% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.67.

(NASDAQ:MTCR) stock drifted up 0.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.24. Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) shares fell to $7.46 on Friday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 4.42%.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.