10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares are trading higher after the company announced it acquired exclusive streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of South American Football Confederation.
- Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised guidance.
- TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares are trading higher after the company, and Theramex, announced the approval of BIJUVE capsules indicated for hormone replacement therapy in the U.K. and under the trade name BIJUVA in Belgium.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will acquire Solcius for $51.8 million in cash.
- Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) shares are trading higher after the company announced a worldwide licensing agreement with Pfizer to develop and commercialize gedatolisib.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DMAC) shares are trading higher after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $27 price target.
Losers
- WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) shares are trading lower after the company announced an offering of common shares via selling shareholders. No size was disclosed.
- Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares are trading lower after the company offered a regulatory update on its Biologics License Application for teplizumab for the delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.
