 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 08, 2021 5:30pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares are trading higher after the company announced it acquired exclusive streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of South American Football Confederation.
  • Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also raised guidance.
  • TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) shares are trading higher after the company, and Theramex, announced the approval of BIJUVE capsules indicated for hormone replacement therapy in the U.K. and under the trade name BIJUVA in Belgium.
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ: SUNW) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will acquire Solcius for $51.8 million in cash.
  • Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) shares are trading higher after the company announced a worldwide licensing agreement with Pfizer to develop and commercialize gedatolisib.
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DMAC) shares are trading higher after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and announced a $27 price target.

Losers

  • WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Global Ship Lease (NYSE: GSL) shares are trading lower after the company announced an offering of common shares via selling shareholders. No size was disclosed.
  • Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) shares are trading lower after the company offered a regulatory update on its Biologics License Application for teplizumab for the delay or prevention of clinical type 1 diabetes in at-risk individuals.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued Q4 sales guidance below estimates.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEHR + CELC)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Recap: Aehr Test Systems Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For April 8, 2021
63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Celcuity Teams Up With MD Anderson, Novartis, Puma Biotech To Study New Drug Regimen In Breast Cancer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com