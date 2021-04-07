Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In GM, Airbnb, Plug Power Or Microsoft?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

Here’s the latest news and updates for GM, Airbnb, Plug Power and Microsoft.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) shares set new intraday and closing records Tuesday. The Detroit-based automaker’s shares ended the regular session 1.47% higher at $61.94… Read More

Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) with an Outperform rating and $245 price target on Tuesday. In its recent earnings report, Airbnb earned $2.43 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The stock has a 52-week-high of $219.94 and a 52-week-low of $121.50.

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) closed 3.68% higher Tuesday. The rise came despite Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond lowering the price target on Plug Power from $48 to $42. Hammond maintained his Neutral rating on the fuel cell company… Read More

One company that has been a solid investment in the last year has been Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). Fortunately for Microsoft investors, the COVID-19 pandemic actually boosted demand for Microsoft’s cloud services, remote work professional software and video game hardware and services… Read More