 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In GM, Airbnb, Plug Power Or Microsoft?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2021 8:15am   Comments
Share:
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In GM, Airbnb, Plug Power Or Microsoft?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for GM, Airbnb, Plug Power and Microsoft.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) shares set new intraday and closing records Tuesday.  The Detroit-based automaker’s shares ended the regular session 1.47% higher at $61.94… Read More

Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) with an Outperform rating and $245 price target on Tuesday. In its recent earnings report, Airbnb earned $2.43 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter. 

The stock has a 52-week-high of $219.94 and a 52-week-low of $121.50.

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) closed 3.68% higher Tuesday. The rise came despite Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond lowering the price target on Plug Power from $48 to $42. Hammond maintained his Neutral rating on the fuel cell company… Read More

One company that has been a solid investment in the last year has been Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). Fortunately for Microsoft investors, the COVID-19 pandemic actually boosted demand for Microsoft’s cloud services, remote work professional software and video game hardware and services… Read More

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GM + ABNB)

What Went Down With GM Stock Today?
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: General Motors
'Halftime Report' Final Trades: General Motors, Morgan Stanley And More
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 6, 2021
Volkswagen Makes Push For Flying Cars To Be Launched In China
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FULTRaymond JamesDowngrades
FHNRaymond JamesMaintains21.0
WRBWells FargoInitiates Coverage On92.0
CMARaymond JamesMaintains80.0
CSTRRaymond JamesMaintains20.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com