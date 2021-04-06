Lights! Camera! Harry And Meghan! Royal Couple Makes Netflix Debut With 'Heart Of Invictus'

After rocking the House of Windsor with salacious accusations of racism and emotional cruelty during their high-rated Oprah Winfrey interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their encore endeavor: A new Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) series titled "Heart of Invictus."

About The Series: The Invictus Games is an Olympics-style event featuring wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and veterans participating in nine sports categories.

The first games took place in London in 2014, with later events being held in 2016, 2017 and 2018; the 2020 games scheduled for the Dutch capital of The Hague were postponed to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an announcement by Netflix, "Heart of Invictus" will be a multi-episode series following the competitors in their athletic training while detailing their life stories and physical and emotional recovery.

Prince Harry is the patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, the organization that coordinates the event. The foundation is producing the series in partnership with Archewell Productions, the company formed by the royal couple — also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — and the prince will also serve as on-camera host.

Why It Matters: This is the first Archewell series for Netflix. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed with the streaming service in September 2020, six months after their unprecedented withdrawal from official royal duties. The deal involves an Archewell-produced slate of documentaries, children's shows, scripted shows and narrative feature films.

Netflix did not announce how much the royal couple were paid to join the company's stable of talent, but a New York Times report citing anonymous sources claimed the couple was asking around $100 million and were also in discussions with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) NBCUniversal subsidiary before aligning with Netflix.

This marks Prince Harry's first foray into film production, while his wife was an actress who gained international fame from the USA Network series, "Suits."

