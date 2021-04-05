Thinking About Buying Stock In Roblox, GameStop, Tesla, MGM Or Coupang?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here are the latest analyst rating updates for Roblox, GameStop Tesla, MGM and Coupang.

BofA Securities initiates coverage on Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) with a Buy rating and a price target of $78. Goldman Sachs also initiates coverage on Roblox with a Buy rating and a price target of $81.

Roblox is an online entertainment platform, where users can interact with each other to explore and develop immersive, user-generated and 3D experiences. The platform offers a wide range of online games for kids, teens and adults.

GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares are trading 16.17% lower in the early pre-market session at $160.50. The dip follows the gaming retailer announcing plans to sell 3.5 million shares in an “at-the-market” equity offering through Jefferies LLC... Read More

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) analyst Daniel Ives has upgraded his rating and added the automaker to his top picks. Ives upgraded the company to Outperform from Neutral and upped the price target from $950 to $1,000. Ives has a long-term bull case target of $1,300 on Tesla… Read More

Morgan Stanley upgrades MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and announces a $45 price target.

Mizuho initiates coverage on Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) with a Neutral rating and announces a price target of $50.

Coupang is a South Korean e-commerce platform. The company sells various products and services in apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, electronics as well as travel and restaurant order services. Coupang was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.