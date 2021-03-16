 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Pinduoduo, Starbucks, Roblox, Moderna Or Nikola?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2021 8:30am   Comments
Share:
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Pinduoduo, Starbucks, Roblox, Moderna Or Nikola?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Pinduoduo, Starbucks, Roblox, Moderna and Nikola.

Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) shares are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session after Cathie Wood's ARK Invest revealed that it bought 196,517 shares Monday.

BTIG analyst Peter Saleh upgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $130 price target for the coffee house company.

Stifel analyst Drew Crum initiated coverage of Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) with a Buy rating and $85 price target. 

According to a press release, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has announced that the first participants have been dosed in the Phase 2/3 KidCOVE study of mRNA-1273, the company's vaccine candidate against COVID-19, in children ages 6 months to less than 12 years. 

Our team reported Monday that Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) is planning to raise capital by the way of a $100-million stock sale to investors, according to a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nikola says net proceeds from the offering will be used for “general corporate purposes” and for funding the completion of its manufacturing facility in Arizona.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PDD + MRNA)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Fulgent Nabs CDC Contract, Enzo Rallies, Solid Biosciences Releases Gene Therapy Data, Moderna Begins Pediatric Vaccine Study
5 US-Listed Stocks From Emerging Markets That Bode Well For 2021
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead of Fed Meeting
Moderna Begins Testing Next-Gen COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate: What You Need To Know
Germany, France Join List Of Countries Suspending AZN's COVID-19 Vaccine; WHO Urges Not To Halt Vaccinations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Upgrades Price Target Initiation Offerings Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
LXFRRoth CapitalMaintains30.0
HXLBarclaysUpgrades64.0
ATIBarclaysUpgrades26.0
SFSTJanney CapitalDowngrades57.5
ALLELongbow ResearchUpgrades
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com