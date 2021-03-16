Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Pinduoduo, Starbucks, Roblox, Moderna Or Nikola?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving.

Here’s the latest news and updates for Pinduoduo, Starbucks, Roblox, Moderna and Nikola.

Pinduoduo Inc - ADR (NASDAQ: PDD) shares are trading higher in Tuesday's premarket session after Cathie Wood's ARK Invest revealed that it bought 196,517 shares Monday.

BTIG analyst Peter Saleh upgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from Neutral to Buy and announced a $130 price target for the coffee house company.

Stifel analyst Drew Crum initiated coverage of Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) with a Buy rating and $85 price target.

According to a press release, Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has announced that the first participants have been dosed in the Phase 2/3 KidCOVE study of mRNA-1273, the company's vaccine candidate against COVID-19, in children ages 6 months to less than 12 years.

Our team reported Monday that Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) is planning to raise capital by the way of a $100-million stock sale to investors, according to a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nikola says net proceeds from the offering will be used for “general corporate purposes” and for funding the completion of its manufacturing facility in Arizona.