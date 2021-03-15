 Skip to main content

Apple Discontinues The Original HomePod Speaker
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 15, 2021 1:54am   Comments
Apple Discontinues The Original HomePod Speaker

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) said it is discontinuing the original HomePod speakers and will focus its efforts on the smaller HomePod mini, TechCrunch reported Saturday.

What Happened: The Tim Cook-led tech giant will continue to sell existing HomePod speakers but its website has already run out of Space Gray versions.

“We are focusing our efforts on HomePod mini. We are discontinuing the original HomePod, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers,” Apple said in a statement to TechCrunch.

“Apple will provide HomePod customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care.”

Why It Matters: The HomePod mini, which retails at $99, has been well received. The original HomePod was released for the hefty price tag of $349 but later saw a price drop to $299.

Last year, the Cupertino, California-based tech giant cleared the shelves at its stores of headphones and wireless speakers made by Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) and Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI) as it prepared to launch its own range of headphones.

In December, Apple launched its over-the-ear headphones which retail for a whopping $549. However, Cupertino might get a run for its money in audio with Qualcomm Inc's (NASDAQ: QCOM) recently announced chips designed to connect wireless headphones seamlessly to devices running Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Android operating system.

Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 0.8% lower at $121.03 on Friday.

Read Next: Apple's Long-Rumored Mixed Reality Headset To Launch In 2022: Analyst

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

