DraftKings And Dish Network Partner On Sports Betting, TV Integration

A strategic partnership was announced Wednesday between television provider DISH Network (NASDAQ: DISH) and sports betting operator DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG).

The deal will bring DraftKings’ sportsbook and daily fantasy games directly to Dish Network customers nationwide.

Customers will be able to access the DraftKings app to view betting odds and daily fantasy contests on their television. The app will be available whether watching live television, on-demand programming or recorded content.

Bets and contests can be initiated directly on the television. Once a bet is initiated, a text will be sent to the customer to complete the transaction via the mobile app.

The integration will begin with Dish Tv’s Hopper platform and then expand across other DISH brands like SLING TV and Boost Mobile.

Why It’s Important: Customers who place bets will be prompted to set recordings or watch live sports that correspond with the bets they have placed.

There could be a correlation between people watching more sports content if they wager on the contests. This could lead to increased viewing time for Dish customers and increase advertising revenue.

Dish Network ended the fourth quarter with 11.3 million subscribers, including 8.8 million for its Dish TV brand and 2.5 million for SLING TV. The partnership with DraftKings could lead to increased subscriber numbers if loyal sports betting customers or DraftKings fans see the news as a reason to switch.

The news from Dish and DraftKings comes as fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) is planning to launch sports betting in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and shared details of its sports betting launch Tuesday night.

To keep up with DraftKings and Dish, other sports betting operators could look to partner with fuboTV or other television providers.

Price Action: Shares of DraftKings are up 5% to $72.13, setting new all-time highs. Dish Network shares are up 4% to $34.51.