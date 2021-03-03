 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rocket Companies Short Squeeze Gives $25B Single-Day Boost To Dan Gilbert's Wealth
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 03, 2021 5:28am   Comments
Share:
Rocket Companies Short Squeeze Gives $25B Single-Day Boost To Dan Gilbert's Wealth

Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) founder Dan Gilbert’s wealth got a $25 billion booster on Tuesday as the holding company gets the attention of retail investors on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets, according to Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index.

What Happened: Gilbert, Age 59, has moved up 19 spots to No. 16 on the index that tracks 500 of the world’s richest. 

A large chunk of Gilbert’s fortune, 93% to be precise, is comprised of his stake in Rocket, reported Bloomberg.

Why It Matters: The one-day jump in Gilbert’s wealth is the largest so far in the year, noted Bloomberg.

As of press time, Detroit-based Rocket Companies with subsidiaries such as Rocket Mortgage and Quicken Loans was the most discussed company on WallStreetBets, according to SwaggyStocks data.

WallStreetBets investors previously carried out short squeezes in the stocks of GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB), and others.

Rocket reported 162% revenue growth and 350% growth in net income for the fourth quarter, which beat analyst estimates. The company’s shares have shot up since last Friday.

S3 Partners data indicates the Rocket has currently $1.2 billion in short interest — making it one of the most shorted stocks in the market. 

Price Action: Rocket shares traded nearly 8.2% lower at $38.20 in after-hours trading on Tuesday after shooting up almost 71.2% in the regular session.

Photo by Steve Jennings on Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RKT)

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Rocket Companies Overtakes GameStop, Palantir As WallStreetBets' Top Interest
Detroit's Mortgage Giants Rocket Higher Amid Latest WallStreetBets-Sparked Short Squeeze
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Option Activity In Rocket Companies And General Motors
45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Rocket Companies Gains Another 20% Suggesting Potential Short Squeeze
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dan Gilbert Quicken Loans RedditNews Penny Stocks Entrepreneurship Events General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com