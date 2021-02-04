Market Overview

Skillz, NFL Partner To Create Mobile Game

Melanie Schaffer , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2021 10:46am   Comments
Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) a competitive mobile gaming platform, is teaming up with the National Football League to host a global game development competition, the company said in a press release Thursday.

What Happened: Skillz, an electronic sports platform that hosts competitive online games, is working with the NFL to award a game developer the chance to have their NFL-themed competitive sports betting game hosted on the Skillz mobile app.

Why It Matters: The deal with benefit both Skillz and the NFL. NFL fans will have the ability to follow their favorite sport on the Skillz platform, which will also help to reach a new, younger audience that prefers interacting with sports on-the-go.

“Mobile gaming continues to be an important platform to reach and engage new and existing fans,” Rachel Hoagland, the NFL's vice president of gaming and esports, said in a statement. 

“Our agreement with Skillz provides access to a trusted platform and a highly engaged player base, making Skillz an ideal partner long term,” she said. 

Skillz said the deal will introduce hundreds of millions of NFL fans to its esports platform. 

What’s Next: The challenge to award the winning NFL game developer will open in the second quarter of 2021, and with the exception of simulated games, developers will be able to create a competitive game in any genre they choose.

SKLZ Price Action: Skillz shares were up 20.03% at $37.51 at last check Thursday. 

