Why Ralph Lauren's Stock Is Trading Lower
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 30, 2020 11:10am   Comments
Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) shares are trading lower on Thursday after getting a lowered price target.

Citigroup maintained Neutral on the stock and lowered its price target from $87 to $80.

Ralph Lauren designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe and Asia. Its products include apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, leather goods, home products, and fragrances.

Ralph Lauren shares are trading down 6.19% at $75.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $133.10 and a 52-week low of $59.82.

Latest Ratings for RL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2020CitigroupMaintainsNeutral
Apr 2020Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Apr 2020UBSMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for RL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SBGIGuggenheimMaintains26.0
HTB. Riley FBRMaintains5.5
BSXWells FargoMaintains41.0
HRZNB. Riley FBRMaintains9.0
BJRIWells FargoMaintains22.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
