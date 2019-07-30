Market Overview

Ralph Lauren Trades Lower Despite Q1 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 30, 2019 11:56am   Comments
Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL) reported first-quarter earnings of $1.77 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.66. This is a 14.94% increase over earnings of $1.54 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.429 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. This is a 2.73% increase over sales of $1.391 billion the same period last year.

"Our company continues to evolve with the world around us while staying true to our values and creating inspiring style that endures," said Ralph Lauren, chief creative officer. "And more than 50 years in, I am very encouraged by the work we are doing to strengthen the foundations of our business, energize our teams and elevate our iconic brands."

The strong performance was driven by continued momentum in Ralph Lauren’s international markets.

Ralph Lauren shares are trading down 1.9% at $109.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $147.79 and a 52-week low of $95.63.

