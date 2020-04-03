Apple Accidentally Confirms Unreleased Product That Helps Users Find Lost Items

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) accidentally confirmed the existence of a long-rumored product called "AirTags" on Thursday.

What Happened

In a video uploaded on the company's support channel on YouTube, there's an option referred to as "enable offline finding," as first spotted by Appleosophy.

The video has since been deleted, but the description of the feature read, "Offline finding enables this device and AirTags to be found when not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular."

Rumors surrounding AirTags, an Apple product similar to Tile, have been floating around for a year.

Apple hasn't officially confirmed the product yet. The company has reportedly deferred the launch of its new iPhone by months due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to MacRumors, AirTags are expected to be circular discs to can be attached to the items that the user wants to track.

If another iPhone user ends up with the lost item, they will receive a notification to return it to the owner, according to the screenshots shared September last year by MacRumors.

Price Action

Apple's shares closed 1.67% lower at $244.93 on Thursday. The shares traded 0.42% lower at $243.90 in the after-hours session.