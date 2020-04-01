7 New Food Items We Can't Wait To Eat: Shackburger, Big King XL And More

New food items in the grocery store and restaurant items available for delivery couldn't have come at a better time. The American public remains mostly sheltered up in their homes and many are itching for something new and exciting to eat.

Breakfast: IHOP Cereal A Must Have

Going out for a steak is my top post-coronavirus priority, but a close second is pancakes topped with cereal at IHOP. Hopefully the Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) brand will extend its Cinnamon Toast Crunch Pancakes limited edition offering beyond April 12.

Lunch: Burger And Jalapeño Cheddar Bites

I haven't had a Burger King meal in at least 10 years, but the return of the Big King XL Sandwich and new Jalapeño Cheddar Bites sounds like reason enough to place an order.

The Big King XL includes half a pound of beef, four slices of cheese, and the regular fixings found in a Whopper. The Cheddar Bites is what it sounds like and is a new addition at the Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) brand and will be available nationwide on April 3, according to Chewboom.

Mid-Day Snacking

Nothing says a midday pick-me-up like a snack-size portion of our favorite cereals. Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) launched "Snax Packs" in four fan-favorite cereals, including Froot Loops, Tiger Paws, Apple Jacks, and Corn Pops.

Need a coffee instead? Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) will have you coffered with a new High Mountain Arabica Coffee, which is twice as strong as a single cup of regular coffee. The restaurant is also selling a Hershey's Chocolate Caramel coffee along with a new French Vanilla creamer option.

Dinner At Home Thanks To Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) teamed up with Goldbelly to sell a do-it-yourself Shackburger kit. Each kit comes with eight patties and rolls, cheese, and custom Shack Sauce. Each kit costs $49 but add a few extra dollars for onions and other toppings that aren't included.

Dessert

Although I'm far from a big fan of ice cream (yes, really), Walmart Inc's (NYSE: WMT) upcoming Root Beer & Vanilla Float sounds amazing. My father introduced me to the concept of a Root Beer float decades ago and this is at the top of my grocery store must-have list.

Other Great Value ice cream brands set to launch in the Spring include a fat-free Margarita Ice Sherbet, Circuits Cookie Ice Cream, and Mango Habanero Coconut Ice Cream.