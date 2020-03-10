Cruise Liner Shares Bounce Back Despite Continued Coronavirus Concerns

Shares of cruise liners Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) and Carnival Cruise (NYSE: CCL) were rising Tuesday despite the coronavirus outbreak that's continuing to slam the travel industry.

Trump Throws Travel Industry Lifeline

President Donald Trump said the administration will work with travel industry sectors like airlines and cruise liners as travel restrictions and coronavirus fears due to the outbreak weigh on their financials, according to CNBC.

S&P Global Ratings said its Royal Caribbean Cruises rating is on a “Watch Negative,” citing "potential heightened leverage because of lower cruise demand."

Cruise Line Price Action

Carnival Cruise shares were up 8.62% at $23.62 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.69 and a 52-week low of $20.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises shares were up 6.57% at $51.44 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $135.32 and a 52-week low of $40.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ: NCLH) shares were higher by 0.56% at $19.99 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $59.78 and a 52-week low of $19.71.

