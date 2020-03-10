Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cruise Liner Shares Bounce Back Despite Continued Coronavirus Concerns
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 10, 2020 2:55pm   Comments
Share:
Cruise Liner Shares Bounce Back Despite Continued Coronavirus Concerns

Shares of cruise liners Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) and Carnival Cruise (NYSE: CCL) were rising Tuesday despite the coronavirus outbreak that's continuing to slam the travel industry. 

Trump Throws Travel Industry Lifeline

President Donald Trump said the administration will work with travel industry sectors like airlines and cruise liners as travel restrictions and coronavirus fears due to the outbreak weigh on their financials, according to CNBC. 

S&P Global Ratings said its Royal Caribbean Cruises rating is on a “Watch Negative,” citing "potential heightened leverage because of lower cruise demand." 

Cruise Line Price Action

Carnival Cruise shares were up 8.62% at $23.62 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.69 and a 52-week low of $20.20.

Royal Caribbean Cruises shares were up 6.57% at $51.44 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $135.32 and a 52-week low of $40.20.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ: NCLH) shares were higher by 0.56% at $19.99 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $59.78 and a 52-week low of $19.71.

Related Links:

Cruise Lines Feel Coronavirus Pressure As White House Considers Ways To Deter Travel

Norwegian Cruise Line Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CCL + RCL)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 10, 2020
11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Crude Awakening: Energy Sector Takes A 20% Spill As Crude Price War Sends Oil To 4-Year Low
14 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Session
Cruise Lines Feel Coronavirus Pressure As White House Considers Ways To Deter Travel
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19News Politics Travel Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga