Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cruise Lines Feel Coronavirus Pressure As White House Considers Ways To Deter Travel
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 09, 2020 11:10am   Comments
Share:
Cruise Lines Feel Coronavirus Pressure As White House Considers Ways To Deter Travel

The shares of a number cruise companies have been trading lower as the U.S. considers ways to discourage travelers from taking cruises as part of the Trump administration's effort to limit the spread of coronavirus, according to Reuters.

The spread of COVID-19 continues to negatively impact travel stocks.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) said it has adopted a policy that allows cruise trip cancellations up to 48 hours before sailing due to the virus.

"Our previous policy set earlier deadlines for guests to cancel their cruises, and that added unnecessary stress," CEO Richard Fain said in a statement. 

Trying to guess a month or more in advance where areas of concern about coronavirus might be is challenging for medical experts, much less a family preparing for vacation, he said. 

"When circumstances are as fast-changing as they have been recently, it's good to know you have the option to take a rain check." 

Cruise Line Price Action

Carnival Cruise (NYSE: CCL) Carnival shares were down 16.08% at $22.78 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.69 and a 52-week low of $26.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises shares were down 25.6% at $48.37 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $135.32 and a 52-week low of $60.36.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ: NCLH) shares were down 19.1% at $21.85 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $59.78 and a 52-week low of $26.78.

Related Links:

The Coronavirus Outbreak's Impact On Global Stocks, Commodities, ETFs

Carnival Cruise Shares Higher Despite Growing Number Of Coronavirus Cases On Quarantined Ship

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CCL + RCL)

51 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
24 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
101 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
70 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: coronavirus Covid-19 cruise lines ReutersNews Travel Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga