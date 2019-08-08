Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ: NCLH) reported second-quarter earnings of $1.30 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.26 by 3.17%. This is a 7.44% increase over earnings of $1.21 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.664 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.62 billion by 2.72%. This is a 9.33% increase over sales of $1.522 billion the same period last year.

"Continued robust demand for our global brands along with our strong consumer focused value proposition, honed revenue management practices and best guest marketing strategy, enabled us to continue to drive ticket pricing higher which, when coupled with strong onboard revenue performance, resulted in record second quarter results," said CEO Frank Del Rio. "The underlying fundamentals of our business remain strong across all core markets, and we continue to expect record financial results in 2019, despite the impact from the change in federal regulations which resulted in the cessation of premium-priced Cuba sailings."

Norwegian Cruise Line shares were trading down 1.34% at $47 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $59.71 and a 52-week low of $39.36.

Related Links:

New York Times Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings

Core-Mark Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Reaffirms Guidance