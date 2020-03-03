What To Know About Super Tuesday 2020 And When The Polls Close

It’s March 3, a defining day in the nomination of the 2020 democratic candidate for president. The excitement on Super Tuesday sees Democratic candidates Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Mike Bloomberg and Tulsi Gabbard looking to make a splash in the pool of remaining pledged delegates.

What Is Super Tuesday?

U.S. elections are traditionally [tra·di·tion·al·ly] held on Tuesdays nationwide. Super Tuesday 2020 is the day where 14 state primaries and the American Samoa caucuses take place.

A little over one-third of pledged delegates, or 33.8% of all pledged delegates, will be up for grabs Tuesday as democratic candidates try to capture their slice of the delegate pie.

The term "Super Tuesday" has been used since at least 1976.

So, what states are participating in Super Tuesday 2020 and when do polls close?

What States Are Voting On Super Tuesday 2020?

The following is a list of states and territories participating in and voting on Super Tuesday.

Alabama

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

American Samoa

When Do Polls Close On Super Tuesday 2020?