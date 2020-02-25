Vanessa Bryant Sues Helicopter Company For Husband And Daughter's Death

The lawyers for Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit in a Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday alleging wrongful death, Reuters reported.

What Happened

Bryant's husband, Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant both died in a helicopter crash on January 26, which took away the lives of nine people.

The helicopter's pilot Ara Zobayan also died in the crash. According to Reuters, the lawsuit has alleged that the crash occurred "as a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan."

The complaint filed on the same day as Kobe's funeral is held, alleged 28 counts of negligence and breach of duty, Reuters noted.

These charges included Zobayan's alleged failure to "properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff," "to abort the flight when he knew of the cloudy conditions," and "to keep a safe distance between the helicopter and natural obstacles."

Island Express Helicopters is "vicariously liable," the lawyers have said.

The helicopter company had shut down its operations following the tragedy, saying that it wanted to give time for its staff and customers to cope up with the loss.

Island Express had previously said that Zobayan was their "chief pilot," who worked with them for ten years and had more than 8,000 flight hours to his credit.

Less a week after the crash, Vanessa Bryant announced a fund to help other victims of the crash beside her family members, including Zobayan.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Instagram.