Kobe's Wife Announces New Fund To Help Other Crash Victims In Her First Public Statement Since The Fatal Accident
Vanessa Bryant on Wednesday made her first public statement following her husband and daughter's death in a helicopter crash last Sunday.
What Happened
"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time," the wife of NBA legend Kobe Bryant said in an Instagram post, accompanying a family portrait. "Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them." Bryant said the family was completely devastated at the sudden loss of two of their family members, but also for the other families who lost their loved ones in the crash. "[We] share in their grief intimately," she said. The helicopter had seven other people, including the pilot and Bryant family's friends, on board the helicopter when it crashed. None survived. The Mamba Sports Foundation has also set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help other grieving families, Bryant announced. Bryant also asked for privacy for the family during this time of grieving.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who've shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren't enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I'm not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it's impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that's to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna's legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
