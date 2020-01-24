Attention Taco Bell Lovers: Nacho Fries Just Got Better

Taco Bell already announced the return of Nacho Fries to its menu, but on Thursday the Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) chain said it will kick the "flavor up a notch" with the addition of Buffalo Chicken.

Taco Bell will combine its fan-favorite Nacho Fries with Buffalo Chicken at nationwide stores on Jan. 30. The new menu option offers a "new twist" and consists of the standard Nacho Fries with shredded chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, warm Nacho Cheese sauce, pico de gallo, reduced-fat sour cream and topped with a tangy buffalo sauce.

Why It's Important

The fast-food chain is looking to leverage a popular menu item with a prior successful marketing campaign. The fifth chapter of the "Nacho Fries saga" continue the dramatic storytelling of how Nacho Fries made it to Taco Bell's menu.

Taco Bell produced a series of fake trailers to promote its fries in 2018. The first commercial pokes fun at thriller/suspense movies as Josh Duaheml's character innocently asks why Taco Bell doesn't sell french fries. Soon he is targeted by the "burger people" for knowing to much about Taco Bell's french fries seasoned with Mexican spices.

Nacho Fries will be served a la carte for $1.39 as of Jan. 30 and the Buffalo Chicken combo will sell for $2.99. Instead, consumers can buy a burrito stuffed with the combo for $2.99.

