Yum Brands, Taco Bell Take Steps To Bolster Business

Taco Bell and its parent company Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) took two notable steps this week to bolster its business.

App Improvements

Taco Bell announced Monday a new partnership with an omnichannel personalization company called Certona to help improve mobile app personalization initiatives. Taco Bell is aiming for its app to show customers relevant menu items, promotions, past dining history, location, weather, restaurant-specific menus and pricing, and contests based on prior visits.

Taco Bell will make use of machine learning and artificial intelligence technology to better deliver a more personalized experience, the company's director of e-commerce Derrick Chan said in the press release.

That's why we are thrilled to work with Certona and leverage their proven personalization platform with real-time support to present our fans with the most immediately craveable menu items every time they use our app, reducing the ordering friction and satisfying their appetite," chan also said.

Yum Brands Adds Talent To Board

Taco Bell's parent company Yum Brands said in a separate press release the addition of two members to its board of directors. The new additions include Annie Young-Scrivner, current CEO of artisanal chocolate company Godiva Chocolatier, and Keith Barr, CEO of InterContinental Hotels Groups. The two will serve as non-executive directors as of Jan. 24.

"Annie and Keith have both demonstrated strong global leadership experience and bring proven track records in driving performance and innovation for well-known brands, making them excellent additions to the Yum! Brands Board," said Brian Cornell, Non-Executive Chairman of the Yum! Brands Board of Directors and Chairman and CEO of Target Corporation. "We're pleased that Annie and Keith will be joining us as Yum! Brands begins its next exciting chapter of global growth."

Related Links

Taco Burgers? Yum Brands Buys Habit Restaurants For $375M

The M&A History Of Yum Brands