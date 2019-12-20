Taco Bell's Value Menu Is About To Get A Lot Beefier

Looking for a snack on a budget? Taco Bell has you covered with 21 new $1 menu items.

What Happened To Taco Bell's Menu

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) will introduce nearly two dozen new snack and $1 items in 2020, including a consumer favorite $1 Double Stacked Tacos in three different flavors. The restaurant will also bundle snack options in a $5 Chalupa Box which comes with a Double Stacked Taco, a Chalupa Supreme, and one Crunch Taco with a medium beverage.

Taco Bell's first store opened in 1962.

Why It's Important For Taco Bell Customers

Taco Bell SVP of Brand Marketing and Consumer Insights Melissa Friebe said in a press release its value menu is meant to "ensure there is something for everyone."

"It's more important than ever before that we give fans the craveable food they not only want, but can afford, and we've built our menu with some of our most innovative items from $1 to $5," Friebe said.

Consumers who can't wait until 2020 for a tasty treat can head to participating stores as of Thursday to enjoy Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar and Reaper Ranch Double Stacked Tacos. These items will be available a la carte or in a $5 Cravings Box combo but for a limited time.

