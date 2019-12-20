Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Taco Bell's Value Menu Is About To Get A Lot Beefier

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2019 9:50am   Comments
Share:
Taco Bell's Value Menu Is About To Get A Lot Beefier

Looking for a snack on a budget? Taco Bell has you covered with 21 new $1 menu items.

What Happened To Taco Bell's Menu

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) will introduce nearly two dozen new snack and $1 items in 2020, including a consumer favorite $1 Double Stacked Tacos in three different flavors. The restaurant will also bundle snack options in a $5 Chalupa Box which comes with a Double Stacked Taco, a Chalupa Supreme, and one Crunch Taco with a medium beverage.

Taco Bell's first store opened in 1962.

Why It's Important For Taco Bell Customers

Taco Bell SVP of Brand Marketing and Consumer Insights Melissa Friebe said in a press release its value menu is meant to "ensure there is something for everyone."

"It's more important than ever before that we give fans the craveable food they not only want, but can afford, and we've built our menu with some of our most innovative items from $1 to $5," Friebe said.

Consumers who can't wait until 2020 for a tasty treat can head to participating stores as of Thursday to enjoy Nacho Crunch, Chipotle Cheddar and Reaper Ranch Double Stacked Tacos. These items will be available a la carte or in a $5 Cravings Box combo but for a limited time.

Related Links:

Which Restaurant Stocks Is RBC Hungry For?

Taco Bell Spreads Wings Into The Fast-Food Chicken War

Posted-In: food Taco BellNews Restaurants General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (YUM)

Chick-Fil-A's Beef With Popeyes Is Just The Latest Battle In The Chicken Wars
McDonald's Boards The Vegan Train In The Technological Era
4 Free Fast-Food Offers For The Holidays
Which Restaurant Stocks Is RBC Hungry For?
Smells Like Chicken? This KFC-Scented Fire Log Is A Real Thing You Can Buy At Walmart
Chick-Fil-A Is The Slowest Drive-Thru In America For 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report