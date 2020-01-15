Ken Jennings Becomes Jeopardy's 'Greatest Of All Time,' Sealing Third Win In Four Games

"Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" series will end three days ahead of its schedule, as Ken Jennings clinched the title on Tuesday with three matches remaining.

What Happened

Jennings registered his third win in four games to beat opponents Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer and get the $1 million cash prize. The other two will get $250,000 each. The longest winning streak record holder, with 74 games, had won the first and third matches, with Holzhauer grabbing the second one and Rutter remaining winless at the end of the series.

"I'm just shell-shocked, like I'm bewildered," Jennings said after lifting the trophy. "After finishing second place in three or four of these, I just kind of thought I missed my prime, this is maybe not gonna happen to me." "I can't believe what just happened," Jennings added. Has this tournament settled who's Jeopardy! greatest of all time?

Jennings doesn't think so.

"I know this tournament was supposed to settle the Jeopardy "Greatest of All Time" question forever, but let's be honest: I got some breaks," Jennings said on Twitter after his win. "If we ran this tournament back a dozen times, you'd probably see a different winner each time. Brad and James are just that good," he added.

"That was the best playing I've ever seen and I've been watching [Jeopardy!] for 35 years," Jennings' opponent Rutter said on his win.