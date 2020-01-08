Ken Jennings Wins First Match Of Jeopardy's 'Greatest Of All Time' Series

Three biggest Jeopardy! winners in history clashed Tuesday night for the first "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" battle at the ABC prime-time show.

The longest winning streak record-holder Ken Jennings came out victorious, beating opponents Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer.

Yet, this was the first match out of seven. To win the title and the $1 million cash prize that comes with it, one of the contestants need to win three games. The other two get $250,000 each.

"It's a really good feeling. It's a real feeling of relief considering that I was playing Brad and James, who had never lost a tournament game like this," Jennings said after his win.

"I mean, when I talked to my wife on the phone last night, I said I wanna win one, that's my goal for day one. And yeah, mission accomplished."

The next two matches will be streamed on Wednesday and Thursday between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. EST on ABC. The schedule for the rest of the matches hasn't been announced yet, as the game will be effectively over if Jennings manages to win the next two shows as well.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jeopardy! Official YouTube Channel