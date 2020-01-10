Ken Jennings One Win Away From Becoming Jeopardy's 'Greatest Of All Time'

Ken Jennings registered his second win at the "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" series on Thursday night.

Jennings, who holds the record for the longest winning streak at Jeopardy! with 74 wins, is now just one match win away from clinching the title and the $1 million cash price that comes with it, as he drew first blood earlier on Tuesday.

Competitor James Holzhauer won the second match on Wednesday, while Brad Rutter did not manage to win any games so far.

To clinch the title, a competitor needs to win three out of the seven games. If Jennings manages to win the next match Friday night, the ABC show won't even need to go into the next week.

"Surprised and elated," Jennings said on how he felt after his second win at the game. "The Daily Doubles fell exactly right for that game to work out perfectly."

"I really [want to] win this. I'm very pleased that no matter what happens, I feel like at this point, I've showed that I can go toe-to-toe with like my favorite Jeopardy! players," Jennings said.

The next match will stream on Friday, between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m EST on ABC. If anyone other than Jennings manages a win, the show will continue on Tuesday, through the rest of the week, at the same time.

Photo Credit: Screenshot from Jeopardy! Official YouTube Channel