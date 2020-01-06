Market Overview

SmileDirectClub Launches Oral Care Products for Walmart
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 06, 2020 9:09am   Comments
SmileDirectClub Launches Oral Care Products for Walmart

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) announced the launch Monday of a line of oral care products for Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) U.S. stores and Walmart.com. 

SmileDirectClub said it will also introduce three new smile-enhancing products with Walmart this quarter, including toothpaste in whitening and sensitivity varieties, a water flosser, and smile spa, its ultrasonic UV cleaner that sanitizes toothbrush heads, aligners, retainers, dentures and more.

"SmileDirectClub's debut of oral care products in mass retail extends our mission to be the consumer's first resource for safe, affordable, and convenient oral care solutions," Josh Chapman, SmileDirectClub's chief global brand officer, said in a statement. 

SmileDirectClub shares were up 8.47% at $9.09 in Monday's premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $21.10 and a 52-week low of $7.56.

Photo courtesy of SmileDirectClub. 

