Nintendo Switch Was A Black Friday Winner

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2019 5:06pm   Comments
Nintendo's (OTC: NTDOY) Switch gaming console was among the hottest items this Black Friday, thanks to a highly-publicized deal and the nearing cycle end for its competitors.

What Happened

Nintendo stock was up on Monday, the first trading day since the holiday shopping extravaganza.

Wedbush analysts said the Switch was a big seller in part because of a popular discount, offering the "Mario Kart 8" game for free with the $299 purchase of the Switch console, saving buyers about $60.
But Wedbush said the Switch also benefits in comparison with competitors who may be seeing customers waiting until next year.

Both Microsoft Corporation's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xbox console and Sony Corp.'s (NYSE: SNE) PlayStation will have new consoles next year.

Wedbush's note on the industry also noted that among games, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" from Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) was a winner on Black Friday, with discounts on the game nearly 40%. Electronic Arts Inc.'s (NASDAQ: EA) "Fifa," "Madden NFL," and "NBA 2k" franchises were also popular.

Nintendo's stock closed up 3.41% Monday at $50.04. 

Price Action

Activision Blizzard and Microsoft both closed down by more than 1%, however, while EA and Sony both closed down slightly.

