9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2019 8:37am   Comments
Gainers

  • Globus Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares moved upwards by 14.8% to $2.94 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $10.7 million.
  • TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares rose 5.5% to $3.43. The market cap seems to be at $4.4 million.
  • Capstone Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPST) shares increased by 5.5% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
  • Castor Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) stock surged 5.4% to $4.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
  • Canon, Inc. (NYSE: CAJ) shares moved upwards by 2.3% to $26.55.
  • Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares moved upwards by 2.0% to $6.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Performance Shipping, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX) stock increased by 1.9% to $1.08. The market cap seems to be at $33.4 million.

 

Losers

  • A.O. Smith, Inc. (NYSE: AOS) stock declined 4.5% to $49.00 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion.
  • Golden Ocean Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares declined 1.8% to $6.03.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

