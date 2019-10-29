9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Globus Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLBS) shares moved upwards by 14.8% to $2.94 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $10.7 million.
- TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares rose 5.5% to $3.43. The market cap seems to be at $4.4 million.
- Capstone Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPST) shares increased by 5.5% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.4 million.
- Castor Maritime, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) stock surged 5.4% to $4.10. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.9 million.
- Canon, Inc. (NYSE: CAJ) shares moved upwards by 2.3% to $26.55.
- Ballard Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares moved upwards by 2.0% to $6.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Performance Shipping, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX) stock increased by 1.9% to $1.08. The market cap seems to be at $33.4 million.
Losers
Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.