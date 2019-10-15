Survey: Teens Spend More Time On YouTube Than Netflix

Teens head to Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)’s YouTube and Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) for entertainment and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to buy stuff, a new survey shows.

Watching Online

Teens spend 37% of the time they’re consuming video entertainment watching YouTube, slightly ahead of the 35% of time they spend watching Netflix, according to the semiannual Taking Stock With Teens survey by Piper Jaffray, which asks teens about their brand preferences and spending.

And how are they watching Netflix and YouTube?

Likely on an Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone, according to the survey of the digitally-native demographic. More than 8 in 10 teens told surveyors that they have an iPhone.

Buying Online

Some of those teens are undoubtedly using those iPhones for shopping and when they do, Amazon is likely the go-to brand, according to the Piper Jaffray survey.

The poll found Amazon is the best-known shopping site of 52% of respondents, 13 times higher than the second-ranked site in terms of “mindshare” among teens, the Nike Inc. (NYSE: NKE) site.

Male teens’ top spending category is food, and female teens’ top spending category is clothing.

The survey was given to 9,500 teens with an average age of 15.8 across 42 states. Piper Jaffray says Generation Z contributes about $830 billion to the retail sales economy.

