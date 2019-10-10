Roku Wins A New Investor: Ken Griffin

A 13G filing from hedge fund manager Ken Griffin's Citadel Advisors shows a new 5% stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU).

Griffin founded Citadel in 1990 and has since served as the firm’s CEO, managing over $32 billion in capital for its partners. In 2014. Griffin donated $150 million to support need-based financial aid at Harvard University.

Most recently, he has been on a real-estate spending spree. In January, he dished out $238 million for a sprawling New York City apartment. Just days before news of his NYC purchase was announced, the news broke of Griffin's $122-million mansion purchase in London, according to Business Insider.

Macquarie upgraded Roku from Neutral to Outperform on Wednesday.

Roku shares were down 1.01% at $116.60 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $176.55 and a 52-week low of $26.30.

Photo by Paul Elledge via Wikimedia.