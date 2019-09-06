Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) CEO Anthony Wood has bold ambitions for the streaming video company, as he told CNBC he wants Roku technology included in one out of every two TVs worldwide.

What Happened

Streaming video has been gaining in momentum over the past few years and has reached a tipping point, with nearly every media outlet having some form of exposure to streaming, Wood told CNBC.

The consumer base for streaming video has also expanded and totals 600 million users worldwide.

Why It's Important

Roku has its eyes set on an even bigger number: the 1 billion households worldwide that have a broadband connection, the CEO said.

Over time, more households will get their TV through streaming options, and at the heart of that is Roku, Woo said. It can be the "platform for TV worldwide," he said.

What's Next

One-third of all smart TVs sold last year run Roku's operating system, but Wood said his ultimate objective is for Roku technology to be in "over 50% of all TVs across the world."

Roku shares were up 1.54% at $169.50 at the time of publication Friday.

Related Links:

Roku Leverages Recent Momentum With New Line Of Audio Devices

RBC's Mahaney On Roku Downgrade: We Were Wrong

Photo courtesy of Roku.