LA Chargers Announce 'Chargers Lux,' A Premium Membership Program For Suite Owners

The Los Angeles Chargers are trying to leverage the entertainment opportunities available in their new home for premium ticket holders with the launch of Chargers Lux.

What Is It?

The service is promoted as a first-of-its-kind membership program that the team says will change the premium sports packages landscape, by engaging premium ticket holdings beyond ten games a year and deliver benefits year round.

Chargers Lux will connect suite owners to the Los Angeles scene through exclusive access to hospitality, business and entertainment benefits year-around at no additional cost, and will include access to Spring Place, The Private Suite at LAX and a digital lifestyle assistant.

See Also: Cowboys Remain NFL's Most Valuable Franchise In Forbes Ranking

“Los Angeles represents a powerful intersection of entertainment, luxury, sports and business,” said President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos.

“Our suite owners are at the forefront of these industries, and it’s important for the Chargers to be on the cutting edge as well. Their success is our success, and Chargers LUX is a valuable business tool to help them drive powerful connections, professionally and personally, by providing priceless access to the very best that Los Angeles has to offer.”

The Need For More

“People are not going to pay whatever the number is for just expensive season tickets, there has to be more to it,” said Jesse Lawrence, Founder of TicketIQ.

“These sorts of initiatives are an effort to deliver more. They're something extra because people can buy this stuff on a one-off basis. They are looking for something in return, whether it's access or exclusivity."

The service will be available next year, when the team moves into LA Stadium at Hollywood Park to kick off the 2020 NFL season.

In an ever competitive and packed Los Angeles sports marketplace, the Chargers are making an effort to deliver a differentiated experience to draw in new fans.