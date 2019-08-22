Market Overview

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 22, 2019 8:54am   Comments
Gainers

  • TOP Ships, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock moved upwards by 1744.8% to $6.42 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $20.0 million.
  • Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) shares rose 14.3% to $2.08. The market cap stands at $21.5 million.
  • Fly Leasing, Inc. (NYSE: FLY) shares surged 4.7% to $19.20. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $406.6 million.
  • Rada Electronics Industri, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADA) stock surged 3.3% to $5.00. The market cap stands at $102.4 million.
  • Fluor, Inc. (NYSE: FLR) shares moved upwards by 2.0% to $17.70. The market cap stands at $7.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on August 22, the current rating is at Buy.
  • PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) stock rose 1.4% to $16.00. The market cap stands at $147.1 million.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) shares rose 1.1% to $0.95. The market cap seems to be at $30.3 million.

 

Losers

  • General Electric, Inc. (NYSE: GE) shares plummeted 0.4% to $8.13 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $91.1 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on July 15, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.50.

Posted-In: Industrials Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

