16 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 13, 2019 8:36am   Comments
Gainers

  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) stock surged 123.1% to $44.50 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $844.5 million. The most recent rating by Deutsche Bank, on July 18, is at Buy, with a price target of $42.00.
  • Cellect Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOP) stock increased by 5.0% to $0.61. The market cap seems to be at $1.6 million.
  • Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) shares surged 4.4% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) shares surged 4.2% to $36.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $205.4 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 30, the current rating is at Equal-Weight.
  • Vical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VICL) shares moved upwards by 4.1% to $0.83. The market cap stands at $16.2 million.
  • Elanco Animal Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELAN) shares surged 3.4% to $30.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 billion. According to the most recent rating by Guggenheim, on May 23, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Bausch Health Companies, Inc. (NYSE: BHC) stock moved upwards by 3.0% to $22.95. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on August 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $54.00.
  • Genmab, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMAB) stock surged 2.5% to $19.62. The market cap stands at $11.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on August 12, the current rating is at Overweight.
  • CannTrust Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTST) stock rose 2.4% to $2.35. The market cap stands at $320.7 million.
  • Histogenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSGX) stock increased by 2.0% to $0.20. The market cap stands at $52.8 million.

 

Losers

  • Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) shares decreased by 41.2% to $0.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
  • Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) shares fell 4.9% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.3 million. The most recent rating by Brookline Capital, on July 30, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.00.
  • Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) stock decreased by 4.0% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $346.5 million.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) stock plummeted 3.2% to $5.49. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on August 13, is at Neutral, with a price target of $7.00.
  • Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares fell 2.8% to $0.13. The market cap seems to be at $7.9 million.
  • Interpace Diagnostics Gr, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) stock plummeted 2.3% to $0.81. The market cap stands at $32.1 million.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

