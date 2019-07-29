Market Overview

16-Year-Old Wins Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals, $3M Prize
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 29, 2019 3:09pm   Comments
The Fortnite World Cup Solo finals ended Sunday, with player Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf, 16, taking home the first-place prize of $3 million, according to Kotaku

Giersdorf went wire-to-wire to win the first event of its kind, held at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium. He went into game six with a 15-point lead and 18 eliminations and finished with 59 points to secure the victory.

The second-place finisher, Psalm, scored 33 points and won $1.8 million. The top four finishers took home prizes of over $1 million.

Over 2 million people streamed the finals on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s Twitch platform and on YouTube.

"Fortnite" screenshot courtesy of Epic Games. 

Posted-In: Bugha Fortnite Kotaku Kyle GiersdorfNews Sports Media General Best of Benzinga

