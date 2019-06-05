Gaming Megastars PewDiePie, Ninja Team For 'Friday Fortnite'; Could Break Twitch Streaming Record

Top Twitch streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is teaming up with Youtube star Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg in an attempt to shatter records on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s video game streaming platform Twitch.

Both online personalities have massive followings, and their team-up for "Friday Fortnite," a weekly online tournament, will bring many users to the platform.

During a publicity-fueled push for subscribers, YouTube star PewDiePie celebrated becoming the biggest "Fortnite" streamer in February.

After playing Fortnite for an hour-and-a-half, in his very first attempt at the game, the social media star said he accumulated 300,000 viewers on his video, which was 100,000 more than all the streamers on Twitch at the same time combined.

"We did it, we broke the world record," PewDiePie said after his first time playing the game, according to the publication Metro. “Let this be an inspirational message for all of you. The biggest 'Fortnite' streamer.”

He is in for a true battle, however, with Ninja widely considered as the best "Fortnite" player on the planet and also the most well-known personality in video game streaming.

By partnering with Ninja, surely the two will create a lot of interest and could break Twitch streaming records.

PewDiePie has over 96 million subscribers on YouTube, while Ninja has more than 22 million.

Screenshot courtesy of Epic Games.